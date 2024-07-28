EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for Passing Mastermind Evolution

The Futties celebration continues in EA Sports FC 24. Developer Electronic Arts has been dropping all kinds of content into Ultimate Team to celebrate the past year of the game. Recently, EA Sports FC 24 players were treated to a new Evolution that lets them turn any player into an attacking midfielder. The Passing Mastermind Evolution isn’t the strongest Evo we’ve seen since Futties started, but it pairs well with previous Evolutions. Below, you’ll find a full breakdown of the Passing Mastermind Evolution Evolution and a list of the best players to use it on in EA Sports FC 24.

What is the EAFC 24 Passing Mastermind Evolution?

Fortunately, this Evolution is completely free, meaning you should use it to generate high-rated fodder even if you don’t plan to use the player in your lineup. Here are the requirements you’ll need to keep in mind:

Max Overall: 91

Max Passing: 85

Max Dribbling: 90

Max Physical: 92

Max Total Positions: 3

Max PlayStyles+: 2

Position Must Not Be: CAM

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you’ll earn +5 Overall, +2 Pace, +4 Shooting, +13 Passing, +3 Dribbling, +4 Physical, +1 Weak Foot, +1 Skill Moves, and the Long Ball Pass and Incisive Pass PlayStyles+.

The Best Players for the Passing Mastermind Evolution

With this Evolution, you’ll want to mix it with other Evos or you won’t be getting the most out of it. Below, you’ll find the full list, along with the secondary Evolution you should use to get the largest boost possible:

Centurions Marcus Rashford (Technical Titan) – Manchester United

Dynasties Theo Hernandez (Technical Titan) – AC Milan

Sophia Smith (Technical Titan) Portland Timbers-Thorns

Heroes Diego Milito (Futties Duo) – Serie A

Rashford is likely the best option from this group because he gets 97+ in pace, shooting, and passing after this Evolution. That makes him an incredible attacking midfielder who can slide to the wing or up to striker as needed. Hernandez is the most interesting option because you can essentially use him anywhere on the pitch. His shooting will let you down in front of the net, but he’s a top-class player.

If you want to save some money, Smith should be relatively cheap. She’s very similar to Rashford, but is probably better on the wing than in the center of the pitch, especially with that five-star weak foot. Finally, Milito is a good player to use if you want a pure striker in front of the net.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Passing Mastermind Evolution expires on August 24th.