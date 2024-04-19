EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for Defensive Mid Connection Evolution

It is finally time for Team of the Season in EA Sports FC 24. While TOTS proper kicks off next week with the first round of leagues getting their celebration, developer Electronic Arts has released a new TOTS Live promo. These cards come from across the world of soccer and the players included can be upgraded based on real-life performance. Even if you aren't lucky enough to pick up any of the top new cards, there are new Evolutions that players can use to boost a lower-rated card to make it useable alongside all of the new TOTS cards. Below, you'll find a breakdown of the Defensive Mid Connection Evolution and a list of the best players to use it on in EA Sports FC 24.

What is the EAFC 24 Defensive Mid Connection Evolution?

(Photo: EA Sports)

This Evolution is completely free, making it a must-do. You're getting a massive boost across the board, which will make this player a standout in your defensive midfield. Here are the requirements you'll need to keep in mind:

Max Overall: 87

Max Pace: 88

Max Dribbling: 88

Position: CDM

Max PlayStyles: 7

Max PlayStyles+: 1

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you'll earn +4 Overall, +2 Shooting, +5 Passing, +4 Dribbling, +4 Defending, +4 Physical, +3 Pace, +1 Weak Foot, the Pinged Pass, Anticipate, and Quick Step PlayStyles, and the Incisive Pass PlayStyle+.

The Best Players for the Defensive Mid Connection Evolution

Most of the top options for this Evolution will cost you a small chunk of Coins to pick up. That said, there are several great options you can get for relatively cheap. The list below includes the best options that won't break the bank:

Hero Ramires – Premier League/Brazil

TOTW Declan Rice – Arsenal

Winter Wildcards Denis Zakaria – Monaco

Future Stars Jakub Kiwior – Arsenal

Dynasties Khephren Thuram – OGC Nice

Ramires and Rice are the two most expensive players on the list above. Rice might be slightly overpriced because TOTW cards are always in demand, but he'll make a great CDM in just about any lineup. The same goes for Ramires, but he can also flex out to the wing and use his speed to get forward into attack.

Zakaria is a fun option that only costs around 14,000 Coins. He already gets 99 passing from his Wildcard, but these upgrades make him much better as a defender. If you're looking for someone to create from the midfield, he's excellent. Kiwior can also flex to center back making him a valuable player in the Premier League, while Thuram rounds out the options as a do-everything player in the middle of the pitch.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Defensive Mid Connection expires on May 17th.