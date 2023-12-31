EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for Stop Right There Evolution Upgrade

Here are the best players to use the Stop Right There Evolution on in EA Sports FC 24.

EA Sports FC 24's newest addition to Ultimate Team is the Evolution mechanic. This lets you take low-rated players and give them key upgrades. Using this, you can make studs that wouldn't have been possible in previous years. Recently, the developers at Electronic Arts dropped the Stop Right There Evolution, which targets strong strikers who excel at using their bulk to hold off defenders and set up their teammates. Below, you'll find a list of the best players for this Evolution in EA Sports FC 24.

What is the EAFC 24 Stop Right There Evolution?

(Photo: EA Sports)

Unfortunately, this is a paid Evolution. To start it, you'll need to spend either 75,000 Coins or 350 FP Points. We've seen more expensive Evolutions, but considering there are two of these that are available, that's a pretty penny. Here are the requirements to keep in mind if you decide to use it:

Max Overall: 85

Max Shooting: 90

Max Dribbling: 82

Max Physical: 85

Position: ST

Rarity:

Max PlayStyles: 7

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you'll earn +3 Overall, +5 Passing, +4 Dribbling, +1 Physical, +6 Balance, +10 Ball Control, +6 Positioning, +3 Reactions, +8 Short Passing, +2 Strength, +7 Vision, +6 Composure, +1 Weak Foot, and the Press Proven, Tiki Taka, and First Touch PlayStyles.

The Best Players for the Stop Right There Evolution

This is a bit of a strange Evolution because you don't want to use one of EA Sports FC 24's pacey strikers. They'll be much better served with some of the other Evolutions that are available. To that end, the better move is probably to target a winger who can flex to striker. Unfortunately, not too many players fit into that mold. That said, there are a few solid options that you can find below:

Karim Adeyemi – Dortmund

Lois Openda – RB Leipzig

Ollie Watkins (Team of the Week) – Aston Villa

Dani Rodriguez (TOTW) – RCD Mallorca

Rinsola Babajide (Foundations) – EDG Tenerife

Adeyemi is the easiest recommendation because he doesn't cost anything and you don't need to use another Evolution to boost him up. He does have 96 Pace, making him perfect for this Evolution, but if you're spending 75,000 Coins on this you might be better served to save up and buy his Winter Wildcard that's much better.

Openda is another cheap option, but you really need to use the FC Founder 2 Evo to get the most out of him. Babajide is also cheap because you can earn her from Objectives; however, she can be tough to link depending on your team's makeup.

The other two options are very good but are Team of the Week cards, which means they'll cost you quite a bit if you don't already have them. If you do, they're definitely worth a look, but it's probably not smart to shell out an extra 40,000 Coins on top of the Evolution's price.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Stop Right There Evolution expires on January 27.