EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for Crossing Crusader Evolution Upgrade

Over the last week, developer Electronic Arts has been celebrating the holiday season in EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team. The focal point of the festivities has been the Winter Wildcards promo team, but EA has also been introducing all kinds of new Evolutions that let players take low-rated cards and turn them into beasts. These are especially useful for players who are just starting Ultimate Team after getting EA Sports FC 24 as a holiday present, and recently the team dropped the Crossing Crusader Evo. This lets you give a nice boost to one of your defenders to make them even more dangerous getting forward.

What is the EAFC 24 Crossing Crusader Evolution?

This Evolution is targeted at right-backs, but you can use it on several other players who have RB as a secondary position, giving it some versatility. There are also two of these Evos available, so you'll be able to use it twice to either get some high-rated fodder or grab two important upgrades. Here are the requirements you'll need to keep in mind.

Max Overall: 84

Max Pace: 84

Max Physical: 85

Max Crossing: 86

Position: RB

Position Must Not Be: CM

Max PlayStyles: 8

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you'll earn +3 Overall, +5 Pace, +2 Shooting, +2 Dribbling, +2 Physical, +3 Defending, +7 Crossing, +7 Curve, and the First Touch and Whipped Pass PlayStyles.

The Best Players for the Crossing Crusader Evolution

Unlike many recent Evolutions, you'll get good use out of this one by only using Gold Rare cards. You don't need to drop a ton of extra Coins to pick up a specific Team of the Week player, so it's something everyone should use. There are all kinds of options, but here are some of the best:

Joe Gomez – Liverpool

Jurrien Timber – Arsenal

Pierre Kalulu – AC Milan

Davide Calabria – AC Milan

Noussair Mazraoui – Bayern Munich

You'll notice that the first three players' primary position is center-back. That's on purpose. All three can use this Pace injection to make them incredibly useful against speedy strikers, keeping your backline in order with ease. Plus, the improvements to passing will make it slightly easier to get the ball up the field once you gain possession. Finally, you can flex them out to your wingback position when needed to take advantage of their improved crossing.

Calabria and Mazraoui probably make more sense if you're trying to take advantage of the PlayStyles. Both wingbacks are fast enough to keep up with most wingers, and their ability to get forward shouldn't be discarded. While neither will light the world on fire, they can absolutely hold down the position until you find an upgrade.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Crossing Crusader Evolution expires on January 28.