EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for TOTS Plus Protector Evolution

Last week, developer Electronic Arts dropped the Premier League leg of its annual Team of the Season promo. That means there are all kinds of high-rated players currently in packs in EA Sports FC 24's Ultimate Team. However, many of the cards in the promo are prohibitively expensive for most players. Fortunately, EA has provided a few ways to pick up TOTS-level cards relatively cheaply, including a new Evolution called the TOTS Plus Protector. Below, you'll find a full breakdown of the TOTS Plus Protector Evolution and a list of the best players to use it on in EA Sports FC 24.

What is the EAFC 24 TOTS Plus Protector Evolution?

(Photo: EA Sports)

Unfortunately, this Evolution will run you 100,000 Coins or 500 FC Points. That said, you're getting a TOTS-level player out of this, so it might be worth spending the money on, especially if you already have one of the top options in your club. Here are the requirements you'll need to keep in mind:

Max Overall: 87

Max Pace: 88

Min Defending: 64

Max Defending: 89

Max PlayStyles: 7

Max PlayStyles+: 1

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you'll earn +5 Overall, +3 Pace, +2 Shooting, +5 Passing, +4 Dribbling, +4 Physical, +4 Defending, the Tiki Taka and Slide Tackle PlayStyles, and the Pinged Pass and Jockey PlayStyles+.

The Best Players for the TOTS Protector Plus Evolution

As mentioned, some of the best options are expensive or require extra Evolutions to get the most out of. If you already have Winter Wildcards William Saliba or Heroes Yaya Toure, they're definitely worth completing. That said, if you want some cheaper options, here are the best players who won't break the bank:

Frenkie de Jong – Barcelona

RTTK Pepe – Porto

Versus Fire Isco – Real Madrid

Winter Wildcards Denis Zakaria – AS Monaco

Thunderstruck Lukas Klostermann – Leipzig

Pepe is the most expensive of all these options and might be tough to even find on the transfer market given his popularity. That said, he's a great center back, so you should consider picking him up if you need someone to man the middle of your backline. Klostermann is also a solid option in the back, even bettering Pepe in some aspects (notably speed).

Barcelona's de Jong is a do-anything kind of player that you can use in your midfield to pull strings. Isco might be even better than de Jong though, especially if you want a player who can get forward and pepper shots on target. Finally, Zakaria is a great option for defensive midfield. His 99 passing means you'll be able to build up through the attack more quickly and accurately than just about anyone else.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The TOTS Protector Plus Evolution expires on May 25th.