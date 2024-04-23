EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for Moment of Truth Evolution

These are the best players to use the Moment of Truth Evolution on in EA FC 24.

Last week, developer Electronic Arts kickstarted its annual Team of the Season promo with a brand-new wrinkle. The TOTS Live team included cards that have already been given a substantial boost, but there's a chance for an even bigger upgrade based on real-world production. It's been a fun way to mix the end of the real-world season with EA Sports FC 24, but if you haven't been lucky enough to pack one of the top players, you won't be left behind completely. Today, EA Sports FC 24 dropped a new Evolution that lets you turn a low-rated player into a TOTS Moments, giving it a big boost for relatively cheap. Below, you'll find a full breakdown of the Evolution and a list of the best players to use it on in EA FC 24.

What is the EAFC 24 Moment of Truth Evolution?

(Photo: EA Sports)

Unfortunately, this Evolution will cost you 100,000 Coins or 500 FC Points. That said, this is a huge boost, so it might be worth completing, especially if you don't think your favorite player is getting a normal TOTS boost. Here are the requirements you'll need to keep in mind:

Max Overall: 84

Max Defending: 87

Max PlayStyles: 7

Max PlayStyles+: 1

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you'll earn +6 Overall, +7 Shooting, +4 Passing, +6 Dribbling, +2 Defending, +7 Pace, +5 Physical, +1 Weak Foot, +1 Skill Moves, the First Touch, Quick Step, and Finesse Shot PlayStyles, and the Power Shot PlayStyle+.

The Best Players for the Moment of Truth Evolution

While this Evolution does cost quite a bit, most of the best players are relatively cheap. It's also good to know that you can use normal Gold cards here and still get great players. Here are the best options:

Winter Wildcards Ryan Kent – Fenerbahce

Federico Chiesa – Juventus

Trinity Rodman – Washington Spirit

Moussa Diaby – Aston Villa

Luis Diaz – Liverpool

Veteran EA Sports FC fans will remember Ryan Kent cards owning the sidelines for months at a time. This Evolution unlocks his Winter Wildcard, giving you a monster on the wings. Granted, he will cost you about 40,000 Coins on the market, but it might be worth it.

Outside of Kent, you're looking at several very similar players who all fill that winger role well. Every player listed above has the coveted 5-star/5-star Weak Foot and Skill Moves combo and more than enough pace to burn. At that point, it just comes down to links and preferences. You can't go wrong with anyone listed above.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Moment of Truth Evolution expires on May 22nd.