EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for TOTY Visionary Evolution

EA Sports FC 24 is in the thick of its yearly Team of the Year promotion, which means the developers at Electronic Arts are pulling out all the stops to get players into the game and spending money. Today, the team dropped a brand-new Evolution upgrade, which can take one of your low-rated center-mids and turn them into a stud. Of course, they won't be nearly as good as a Team of the Year card, but they'll be more than serviceable. Below, you'll find a quick rundown of the EA Sports FC 24 Evolution and a list of the best players to use.

What is the EAFC 24 TOTY Visionary Evolution?

(Photo: EA Sports)

Unfortunately, this is a paid Evolution. If you decide to take it on, you'll need to pay either 100,000 Coins or 500 FC Points. Here are the requirements you'll need to keep in mind:

Max Overall: 77

Max Pace: 82

Max Dribbling: 82

Max Physical: 88

Position: CDM

Max PlayStyles+: 0

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you'll earn +12 Overall, +8 Pace, +10 Dribbling, +12 Physical, +7 Crossing, +10 Vision, +10 Long Passing, +10 Defensive Awareness, +10 Short Passing, +8 Interceptions, +10 Stand Tackle, +1 Weak Foot, and the Anticipate PlayStyle+.

The Best Players for the TOTY Visionary Evolution

While this Evolution is targeting the CDM position, several CBs also fit the bill. If you pick someone who already has relatively high Pace, you can get someone in your backline with 90 Pace easily. That said, it's hard to say if the players you can create are worth the price. That's a choice you'll have to make yourself. Here's the list:

Jeffrey Schlupp – Crystal Palace

Hiroki Ito – Stuttgart

Nicolas Dominguez – Nottingham Forest

Nicolo Fagioli – Juventus

Trevoh Chalobah – Chelsea

Schlupp tops the list because he hits that 90-pace threshold mentioned above. Unfortunately, he can't play CB unless you manually switch him in-game, but he's still a player you can build your defensive backline around. Ito is nearly the same type of player and can hit 90 Pace if you still have the Welcome to Evolutions Evo sitting around. Most people don't, so he'll max out at 89 Pace, but that's more than solid for a CB.

Dominguez and Fagioli won't be nearly as quick as the other two players, but they'll feel solid on the ball and have just enough passing to serve as the link between your defense and your attack. Finally, Chalobah has the lowest Pace of the five, but his tools as a defender make him worth consideration. Unlike the others, you're never sending him forward in the attack; however, if you need someone to bolster your backline, Chalobah is a good option.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The TOTY Striker Prospect Evolution expires on February 17.