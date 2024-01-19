EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for TOTY Striker Prospect Evolution Upgrade

EA Sports FC 24 kicked off its annual Team of the Year promo today, bringing massively boosted versions of the world's best players. As with previous years, developer Electronic Arts is spreading out the full team over multiple days, with the attackers starting things off. They'll be in packs for a few days before being replaced by midfielders and then defenders before the full team comes back around next week. In tune with the attacker drop, EA Sports FC 24 has added a new Evolution to Ultimate Team called TOTY Striker Prospect, which lets take a low-rated player and give them a nice boost. Below, you'll find a quick rundown of the Evolutions and the best players to use it on.

What is the EAFC 24 TOTY Striker Prospect Evolution?

(Photo: EA Sports)

Even though EA Sports FC 24 is dropping all kinds of packs this weekend to get players to spend money, you'll be able to pick up this Evolution for free. It's not the massive boost fans were hoping for, but you can get a decent upgrade for one of your strikers. Here are the requirements you'll need to keep in mind:

Max Overall: 85

Max Pace: 89

Max Shooting: 88

Max Dribbling: 85

Max Physical: 86

Position: ST

Max PlayStyles+: 0

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you'll earn +3 Overall, +6 Shooting, +4 Aggression, +3 Stamina, +5 Pace, +3 Dribbling, +6 Jumping, +6 Strength, +6 heading Accuracy, and the Power Header PlayStyle+.

The Best Players for the TOTY Striker Prospect Evolution

Many of the top options here are Team of the Week players, who are generally inflated in price on the transfer market. It's worth looking through your club to see if you have any that fit the bill, but if you don't the options below are either free or relatively cheap if you don't already own them. Here's the list:

Georginio Rutter (Squad Foundations) – Leeds United

Diogo Jota – Liverpool

Memphis Depay – Atletico Madrid

Ciro Immobile – Lazio

Teemu Pukki (Radioactive) – Minnesota United

Rutter is by far the best option available, especially if you exclude TOTW players. His Squad Foundation card is free if you're willing to put in the time to complete the objectives and he becomes a nasty striker with this upgrade. He already comes with a five-star Weak Foot and this gives the six-foot tall strikers the Power Header+, making him a stud in the box on crosses.

Unfortunately, Jota and Depay won't be able to take advantage of the PlayStyle+ as effectively because they're both relatively short. That said, this shooting boost does make them both intriguing options on the wing and sets them up for future Evolutions nicely.

Immobile is a more classic striker, coming in at 6'1. His shooting also jumps up to 93, making him a demon in the box. Radioactive Pukki will cost you around 20,000 Coins on the market, but he's a solid striker, and with Lionel Messi getting the MLS into the Team of the Year for the first time, EA could be looking to give the league some more love in the coming days.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The TOTY Striker Prospect Evolution expires on February 16.