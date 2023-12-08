EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for Midfield Dynasty Evolution Upgrade

Today, EA Sports FC 24 dropped the new Dynasties promo, which brings in boosted cards that have familial relations. That means Icons with sons or daughters currently playing pro soccer have gotten a massive boost, and brothers and sisters have gotten equally big upgrades. Even if you aren't lucky enough to pack one, you can join in on the fun with EA Sports FC 24's latest Evolution upgrade. The Midfield Dynasty Evolution allows everyone to take a lower-rated left-mid and turn them into a slightly better player. Below, you'll find the requirements you need to keep in mind and the best options for the Evo.

What is the EAFC 24 Midfield Dynasty Evolution Upgrade?

(Photo: EA Sports)

For this Evolution, earn decent boosts across the board, but the real bonus here is the two PlayStyles you pick up. It's also a free Evolution, so even if you're not taking advantage of it to upgrade a player in your squad, you can grab cheap, high-rated fodder by completing it, making it well worth your time. Here are the requirements you need to keep in mind when selecting your player:

Max Overall: 85

Max Pace: 89

Max Dribbling: 86

Max Physical: 85

Position: LM

Position Must Not Be: CM

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you'll earn +3 Overall, +4 Passing, +3 Dribbling, +2 Defending, +2 Physical, +3 Pace, +4 Shooting, and the Press Proven and Whipped Pass PlayStyles

The Best Players for the Midfield Dynasty Evolution

There are quite a few options to use this Evolution on, though a few stand out from the crowd. It's worth noting that some of the best options are Team of the Week players, but those have gone up in price a ton in the last few weeks, making them tough to recommend. With that in mind, it's worth taking a glance at any you have in your club to see if they fit, but the options below are normal Gold cards or free objectives to keep costs minimal. Below are several options for players who don't need previous Evos to get you started:

Gabriel Martinelli – Arsenal

Grimaldo – Bayer Leverkusen

Lina Hurtig (Squad Foundation) – Arsenal

Marcos Acuna – Sevilla

Hallie Mace (Squad Foundation) – KC Current

Pound-for-pound, Martinelli is probably the best option. Not only does he get a great boost, but he also has Premier League and Brazilian links, making it easy to get him into a team. Other options in the Premier League include Danjuma and Raheem Sterling, but Martinelli bests them in most categories outside of positional versatility.

Grimaldo and Acuna are fun options as wingbacks who can flex into the midfield. Acuna is probably too slow to make most teams at winger, but Grimaldo has Pace to burn. Finally, if you've finished the Squad Foundation objectives for either Hurtig or Mace, they both get up to 88 OVR and have enough Pace to do the job at their positions. Mace, in particular, is tough to link, but the worst-case scenario is that you can use them for high-rated fodder down the line.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Midfield Dynasty expires on January 5.