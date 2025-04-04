EA Sports FC 25: Best Players for The President Evolution

EA Sports FC 25 is quickly barrelling toward its annual Team of the Season promo in Ultimate Team. While players still have to wait a few weeks before the fan-favorite promo, EA is celebrating some of the greatest players in the history of soccer with the Immortals promo. That said, if you aren’t lucky enough to pack one of the top players, EA has dropped a new Evolution that everyone can use. The President Evolution isn’t free, but you’ll get a massive upgrade for one of your favorite CBs. Here’s everything you need to know about the Evolution and a list of the players to use it on in FC 25.

The President Evolution Explained

Unfortunately, The President Evolution will cost you either 100,000 Coins or 7000 FC Points. That’s a little steep, but you’re getting a massive offensive boost for a center back, so it might be worth the cost. Here are all of the requirements you need to keep in mind when picking your player:

Max Overall: 90

Max Pace: 88

Max Physical: 89

Max Total Positions: 3

Max PlayStyles: 9

Max PlayStyles+: 2

Position: CB

Once you complete all of the objectives, you’ll earn up to +8 Overall, +8 Pace, +45 Shooting, +30 Passing, +5 Defending, +5 Physical, +30 Agility, +30 Balance, +30 Ball Control, +30 Dribbling, +30 Reactions, +30 Composure, +2 Weak Foot, +2 Skill Moves, the Technical, Tiki Taka, Aerial, and Pinged Pass PlayStyles, the Incisive Pass and Anticipate PlayStyles+, and the Classic 10+, Defender+, Playmaker++, Shadow Striker++, and Ball-Playing Defender++ Roles.

Best Players for The President Evolution

Because this Evolution takes a center back and moves them to CAM, you have a lot of versatility with this one. Ideally, you’d probably want a CB that also has the CDM or CM position so you can more easily make them a box-to-box midfielder. Either way, this is a fun one from EA. Here are our picks for The President Evolution:

Virgil Van Dijk – Liverpool

Immortals Icon Laurent Blanc – France

Aurelien Tchouameni – Real Madrid

Thunderstruck Icon Fernando Hierro – Spain

The President Evolution expires on April 25th. That should put us very close to the launch of Team of the Season. That’ll mean tons of high-rated players and an even higher likelihood for further upgrades for whichever player you pick for this Evolution.