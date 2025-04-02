EA Sports FC 25 Immortals: Leaked Players, Release Date

EA Sports FC 25 is winding down its UEFA Dreamchasers promo this week. And while Team of the Season is on the horizon, the developers aren’t quite ready to start crowning the best players of the past season. Instead, we’re getting at least one more promo in Ultimate Team before TOTS kicks off. Leaks have started to drop about the new Immortals promo, which features several fan-favorite stars who have been around the game for years. That means several Icons and Heroes are getting new cards, and the leakers are hinting that EA Sports FC 25 fans should expect some veteran players to get big upgrades as well. Here’s everything we know about the Immortals promo in EA Sports FC 25.

EA FC 25 Immortals Leaked Players

The leaked list of players comes from the popular FC 25 Twitter account FUT Sheriff. The account has a long history of posting FC leaks and has consistently proven right.

That said, every leak should be taken with a hefty grain of salt until it’s officially revealed. Here are the rest of the leaked players:

Leaked Immortals Icons and Heroes

Icon Franz Beckenbauer – Germany

Icon Ronaldo – Brazil

Icon Thiery Henry – France

Icon Gareth Bale – Wales

Hero David Ginola – France

Leaked Immortals Modern Players

None leaked yet

We will update the list below as more players are added to the leaks. It’s also worth noting that EA may hold some of these players back for a mini-release or SBC mid-way through the promo week. Don’t be surprised if every player listed above isn’t available when the promo launches.

It’s also worth noting that all of the Icons listed above will have two versions. One will be higher rated while the other might include a position change reflecting an earlier moment in that player’s career. For example, leaks claim that Gareth Bale’s lower-rated version will be a left back instead of a winger, calling back to his early days with Tottenham.

When Does Immortals Start?

Like most promos in EA Sports FC 25’s Ultimate Team, Immortals will launch on a Friday. More specifically, it’s dropping on April 4th at 1:00 PM ET. We’re only a few weeks away from the start of Team of the Season, so EA might make this a two-week promo to bridge the gap. Either way, we should be getting TOTS by the end of the month.