EA Sports FC 25: Best Players for Center Stage Evolution

EA Sports FC 25 is quickly barrelling toward its annual Team of the Season promo in Ultimate Team. While players still have to wait a few weeks before the fan-favorite promo, EA is celebrating the ongoing European Tournaments with the UEFA Dreamchasers promo. As always, this promo includes several new cards, but you can also upgrade your current team through new Evolutions. One of those is the Center Stage Evolution, which you can use on one of your favorite wingers. Here’s a full breakdown of the Center Stage Evolution and a list of the best players to use it on.

The Center Stage Evolution Explained

Unfortunately, the Center Stage Evolution will cost you either 80,000 Coins or 450 FC Points. That’s not incredibly expensive, but it does make it a tougher choice than a free option. There are a few great options to put into this one, though, so it’s worth looking through your club. Here are all of the requirements you need to keep in mind when picking your player:

Max Overall: 89

Max Pace: 92

Max Shooting: 91

Max Total Positions: 3

Max PlayStyles: 10

Max PlayStyles+: 2

Position: LM

Once you complete all of the objectives, you’ll earn up to +12 Overall, +15 Pace, +20 Shooting, +15 Passing, +12 Physical, +12 Agility, +12 Balance, +12 Ball Control, +12 Dribbling, +15 Reactions, +15 Composure, +4 Skills, the CAM Position, the Pinged Pass, Technical, and Quick Step PlayStyles, the Rapid and Trivela PlayStyles+, and the Inside Forward++ and Shadow Striker++ Roles.

Best Players for the Center Stage Evolution

With the added position, this Evolution is incredibly versatile. You’ll get to take a pacey winger and plop them into the center of the field where they can pull the strings for your attack. Or, you can keep him out on the wing and use their improved attributes to continue dealing damage from outside. The choice is yours. Here are our picks for the Center Stage Evolution:

Neymar – Al Hilal

Heung Min Son – Spurs

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – PSG

Team of the Week Bradley Barcola – PSG

Winter Wildcards Callum Hudson-Odoi – Nottingham Forest

The Center Stage Evolution expires on April 11th. After that, we should only have a few more weeks until TOTS, so you’ll likely have another chance to upgrade this Evolution player once again relatively soon.