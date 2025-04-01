FC 25 Title Update #12 Revealed With Patch Notes

EA Sports FC 25 is wrapping up its Dreamchasers promo in Ultimate Team and getting ready to kick off the always-popular Team of the Season event. On top of all that, the developers are continuing to work on bug fixes and updated features across all modes. Today, the EA Sports FC 25 team announced Title Update #12, which brings several key updates. This one isn’t as impactful as TU #10, but you’ll still want to get your eyes on what’s new.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new patch can be downloaded right now in EA Sports FC 25. TU #12 is heavily focused on bug fixes. There aren’t any major gameplay changes to note, which is good news for fans of the current meta. That said, the team has fixed a few nagging issues like certain outfield players being able to play goalkeeper in Ultimate Team and some Career Mode competitions not giving out the correct prize money.

To get a look at everything this FC 25 update has changed, you can read the full patch notes courtesy of EA Sports below.

Ultimate Team

Addressed the following issue:

Some outfield Player Items could have been used in the goalkeeper position.

Clubs

Addressed the following issue:

The Victory Point UI indicator was incorrectly displaying Rush matches without a club.

Career Mode

Addressed the following issues:

When entering a Live Start Point with a team that’s at the bottom end of their table, a loss or draw could have resulted in the Manager being sacked after the first game.

Addressed instances of certain competitions not awarding prize money correctly.

Player Growth was not displaying correctly in the Squad Hub after a Player’s OVR rating changed.

Some positions were not showing for certain players in Development Plans.

General, Audio, and Visual

Made the following changes:

Updated some badges, trophies, hair and kits.

Added 3 star heads which will become visible in-game following a Server Release in the near future.

Addressed the following issue: