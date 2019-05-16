Earthworm Jim 1 and 2 25th Anniversary Cartridges Revealed by iam8bit

The Earthworm Jim series has been regarded as one of the best and weirdest run-and-gun platformers from the Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis era, and now that a new title is in development, fans are surely excited to return to the franchise. While the next game won’t be available until next year, the 25th Anniversary of the original is just around the corner. To celebrate such a joyous occasion, iam8bit has unveiled their limited edition playable SNES cartridges that contain both Earthworm Jim 1 and Earthworm Jim 2.

There will only be 2,000 cartridges in total made, with 100 of them being the rare cow print cartridges. The rare cartridges will be randomly placed in 1 out of about every 20 boxes, according to iam8bit. Both Earthworm Jim 1 and Earthworm Jim 2 are on each cartridge, but that’s not all that is included in the package. In addition to the classic SNES 2-in-1 cartridge, those who purchase it will also receive a special fold-out box, premium instruction booklet, and retro surprises.

Pre-orders for the Earthworm 1 and 2 25th Anniversary cartridge will go live on May 21st at 10 a.m. PST for $134.99. Shipping is expected to begin in November 2019 and more information can be found right here. For more on Earthworm Jim and iam8bit’s Legacy Cartridge Collection:

“Born during gaming’s most outrageous era of character creation and world-building, Earthworm Jim is a hero unlike any other… a worm…. in a muscled-up spacesuit. It’s ridiculous, to be sure, but what’s extraordinary about this series is that it’s not only fabulously weird, but also one of the greatest platformers that the SNES has ever known. The fourth installment of iam8bit’s exclusive “Legacy Cartridge Collection” pays tribute to developer Shiny Entertainment’s opus not once, but twice – including both Earthworm Jim 1 & 2 on a single cartridge for the first time ever! As always, this is a premium affair chock-full of nostalgic trappings, limited to a highly collectible 2,000 copies.”

