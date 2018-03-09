Save 20% on Nintendo, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 Consoles and Games

The deal of the day is definitely happening on eBay, where you can get 20% of pretty much everything they sell when you use the code PSPRING20 at checkout. Just keep in mind that in order to be eligible, you’ll need a purchase of $25 or more. You should also note that the max savings is capped at $100 and the sale is only good until 8pm PST tonight, March 9th. So you might want to drop everything and get shopping right now.

Again, the code is good for just about anything that eBay sells, but we know many of you will make a beeline right for the video game section. We highly suggest that you do that right this instant because the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One X, and PlayStation 4 Pro consoles are flying off the shelves. We also hear that the code works on PlayStation Plus and Xbox Live Gold memberships.

The 20% off code is even good on eBay’s daily deals, which just happens to include the PlayStation VR Doom Bundle with a bonus copy of Resident Evil 7 Biohazard and an extra DualShock controller. At the moment, that bundle is priced at $299 (42% off) – and that’s BEFORE you apply the 20% discount code.

Then there’s graphics cards, computer hardware and accessories, and even 4K TVs. The options are nearly endless so take advantage while you can!

