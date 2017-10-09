Stunning Sci-Fi Thriller ECHO Coming to PS4 October 11

Indie studio Ultra Ultra finally revealed today that its chilling debut, a sci-fi adventure game called ECHO, will be hitting PS4 on October 11. The game launched in mid-September on PC, and has been blowing away players and critics. I think it’s safe to assume that you’ve never played a game quite like ECHO. Check out the gameplay trailer above to get an idea of the kind of cerebral creep-fest you’re getting into, just in time for Halloween.

The gameplay loop in ECHO is as unique as it is unsettling. Our protagonist En, voiced by Game of Thrones’ Rose Leslie, has discovered an enormous (or is it infinite?) structure hidden deep in space known as The Palace. As you begin to explore this beautiful, sprawling labyrinth, you soon discover that you’re not alone. The Palace has a defense mechanism — and it’s you.

Echoes of En will start to spawn and occupy the palace, emulating your own actions, patterns, and tactics. At first they appear docile and harmless, but make no mistake, these echoes are more than willing to take your life. Be careful how you deal with them, though! Use your weapons, and your echoes will start firing as soon as they see you. Should you opt to sneak around The Palace, you’ll find your echoes get stealthier and more cunning.

It’s the most terrifying game of ‘Simon Says,’ and your only respite is in periods of blackout. The Palace will shut down for brief periods in order to update its echoes, and during that brief period of inactivity and darkness, you’re free to move and act without consequence. Just know that when The Palace comes back to life, so too will your echoes, and they’ll be deadlier than ever.

If you’re looking for the perfect game to lose yourself in, or just want some fun pre-Halloween spooks, ECHO is something that will captivate the entire room. Pick it up and play through with a friend, and be sure to check back on Facebook or Twitter and let us know what you think!