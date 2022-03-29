Elden Ring Players Discover Interesting Feature Cut From the Game

In Elden Ring, players encounter a number of unique and awesome enemies. It seems that FromSoftware may have had cut plans for those opponents, and dataminers have uncovered some interesting hints about what might have been. On Twitter, @JesterPatches shared images from the game’s files that they originally believed pointed to plans for a bestiary. In total, @JesterPatches uncovered 64 icons, with each one having two different versions, one of which is darkened in. The dataminer originally believed that the darkened versions were meant to indicate whether or not the player had encountered that particular character. The icons also feature art that wasn’t used anywhere else in the game!

While a bestiary would seem like a safe assumpion, in a follow-up Tweet, @JesterPatches shared information uncovered by EvilCookie, amodder on the game’s Discord. EvilCookie shared aseemingly cut item called St. Trina’s Crystal Ball, which would havebeen able to copy something called “dream mist” from a sleeping being.@JesterPatches has come to believe that the icons they discovered were meant to represent the dream mist inside the crystal ball. Basically, players could collect that dream mist from enemies, but it’s impossible to say how it would have been used in the actual game.

So there are 64 unique icons. Ranging from regular soldiers, nobels, to animals, demi-humans, even Godskins and a few I don't even recognize, but I don't see any major bosses in here.



My favorites so far what I would assume are "Caelid Dog", "Caelid Crow" and the "Pigeon". pic.twitter.com/1kPKKCxMaN — JesterPatches (@JesterPatches) March 27, 2022

During game development, it’s not unusual for features to be cut before the game actually releases. Sometimes, features are cut for time, while other times, they’re cut because they simply didn’t work out the way the developer had envisioned. Both of the theories about these icons are compelling, but Elden Ring‘s critical and commercial success seems to prove that the game didn’t need anything else! Clearly players have found more than enough content to keep them busy.

Elden Ring is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

