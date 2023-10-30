Elden Ring Developer FromSoftware Begins Hiring for Multiple New Games

FromSoftware, the acclaimed Japanese studio behind titles like Elden Ring, Dark Souls, and most recently, Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, has started hiring in droves for a number of new games. Over the past decade, FromSoftware has become one of the most well-known developers in the world, primarily as it helped establish the massively popular "Soulslike" subgenre. Now, after having a number of big titles release sequentially, it looks like FromSoftware is gearing up to go bigger than ever before.

As reported originally by IGN Japan, FromSoftware has started a new recruiting effort for "several new projects" at the studio. Details on these projects haven't been specified, but FromSoftware is essentially looking to hire for every possible role that could be available at the company. From programmers, to engineers, to artists, FromSoftware is staffing up in a big way which suggests that the studio is growing at a very rapid rate.

From Software begins massive recruiting spree for key roles in "several new projects."



A special recruiting event has been announced and they're currently hiring for pretty much every role.



Seems like they're expanding big time. https://t.co/7jJgqiKSbx pic.twitter.com/vvLmBkr8oz — Okami Games (@Okami13_) October 30, 2023

Generally speaking, it's not that shocking to see that FromSoftware would expand in this manner given its success in recent years. With Elden Ring, in particular, FromSoftware's open-world action title sold over 20 million copies in a single calendar year, making it the biggest release that the developer has ever seen. Hot off the heels of this achievement, it seemed likely that FromSoftware would end up growing quite a bit, which is now what we're seeing come to fruition.

Currently, FromSoftware hasn't announced what it will next be looking to release. Outside of Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, which was unveiled earlier this year, FromSoftware hasn't shared with fans what its next game release might be. As we've seen from the studio previously, though, there typically isn't a huge gap between titles for FromSoftware, which means we could learn more about what the developer is up to quite soon.

What are you hoping to see next when it comes to FromSoftware? And are you going to dive back into Elden Ring for yourself when Shadow of the Erdtree eventually launches? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.