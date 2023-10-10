Elden Ring DLC Release Date Potentially Revealed in New Rumor

A new rumor has potentially revealed the release date for Elden Ring's upcoming DLC, which is titled Shadow of the Erdtree. Earlier in 2023, FromSoftware and Bandai Namco announced that new content for Elden Ring was officially in the works. Since the time of this announcement, though, no new information related to Shadow of the Erdtree has been shared, which has left fans with a number of questions. Fortunately, if the latest Elden Ring rumor pans out, it sounds like we could be learning more about the DLC before 2023 comes to a close.

According to YouTuber Ziostorm, who focuses primarily on content related to Elden Ring, Shadow of the Erdtree could potentially re-emerge this December at The Game Awards. When it does show up, a release date for the DLC is also said to be announced, which will be slated for February 5, 2024. Ziostorm said that this information comes from a source that has shown "signs of insight" in relation to Elden Ring in the past. Outside of these broad details, it's not known what else associated with Shadow of the Erdtree could be highlighted, but it's assumed that a gameplay trailer of some sort would end up debuting during the event.

Unverified sources are telling me that Elden Ring DLC is planned to be shown at The Game Awards with a release date of February 5th, 2024.

These sources have shown signs of insight, but nothing concrete. Consider this just a rumor for now. pic.twitter.com/KI1mQIfzMs — Ziostorm (@Ziostorm1) October 9, 2023

Given the shaky nature of this rumor, it's worth stressing that everything that has been outlined here should be taken with a major grain of salt for the time being. Ziostorm themselves even notes that this source has shared "nothing concrete" in the past when it comes to Elden Ring, although they seem to have some level of credibility that could make what has been shared true. Regardless, don't take anything that has been expressed here as an absolute truth just yet.

Despite these caveats, it's worth noting that there's a fair amount of plausibility to this Elden Ring rumor. FromSoftware and Bandai Namco have shown time and time again in the past that they like to partner with The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley when it comes to reveals at his events. Back in 2021, the first new trailer for Elden Ring since its initial announcement was unveiled by Keighley during Summer Game Fest. And alongside winning Game of the Year at The Game Awards this past year, FromSoftware also used the event to reveal Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon. In short, if Elden Ring's DLC is going to make an appearance before the end of the year, The Game Awards would be the most obvious venue in which we'll see something.

How do you feel about this latest rumor tied to Elden Ring and its Shadow of the Erdtree DLC? Do you think we're bound to see something associated with the expansion before 2023 wraps up? And if so, does this potential February 2024 release date make sense? Let me know all of your own thoughts either down in the comments or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.