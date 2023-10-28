New Elden Ring Discovery Finally Solves One Cut Content Mystery

Elden Ring players have been unraveling the game's secrets since launch, and to this day, more secrets remain. In the past few weeks, however, at least one more of those mysteries has been solved. Players have now discovered what came of a weapon that was found in datamined parts of Elden Ring but hadn't been located in the game itself, an omission which led players to believe that there was some sort of mystery weapon out there in the Lands Between that players simply hadn't come across yet. As expected considering how thorough the SoulsBorne community can be, however, it seems that's not the case -- at least not technically.

The mystery sword in question was featured not long ago in a video from Ziostorm who put together a showcase about some of these longstanding Elden Ring secrets. By looking through the icons present in the game's files, Ziostorm highlighted a weapon which came in three different forms but was nowhere to be found in Elden Ring itself. One version of the weapon was a beat up sword in a sheath, another was a more polished, unsheathed version, and a third was a malformed version of the second with imagery akin to that which is sometimes associated with Fury and Madness in the game.

Elden Ring's Secret Sword, Solved

The video above shows off that sword with some speculation from Ziostorm about what the weapon might entail. The Elden Ring content creator recalled in the video a weapon from Dark Souls 2 called Santier's Spear which had to be broken before its full potential was unlocked and theorized that perhaps this weapon was meant to be something like that with the Frenzied Flame perhaps involved in attaining this weapon's final form.

Some of those theories are still potentially accurate seeing how we don't know what the purpose of these three different variations was, but players have at least now found the sword itself. Ziostorm tweeted about it again just recently and showed the icon next to some of the giant swords scene at burial and memorial sites throughout the Lands Between. As players can see from the matching hilt and other aspects of the designs, the swords are essentially one and the same.

Remember this cut sword from Elden Ring?

-

We finally have a match for it. It seems the gravestone swords you can find across The Lands Between were originally meant to be a weapon the player could use.

-

Discovered by @Pinopinisimo pic.twitter.com/Pvs6H01YfV — Ziostorm (@Ziostorm1) October 22, 2023

The find was attributed to another individual who goes by PinoPinisimo on Twitter. They shared their finding with Ziostorm after locating it and responded in kind.

"I had that swords stuck in my head for weeks after I watched your video, so you can imagine how I jumped from my chair when I noticed it," the user said.

But what of the different versions of the weapons? Perhaps it was planned to be a usable weapon at one point only to be repurposed into a prop. In true FromSoftware fashion, not all of the questions about this topic have been answered, but there's at least some closure to be had.

"As we've covered in the past, there are two other cut sword icons that share the same hilt as this one. One of them has Haligtree iconography and the other appears to be burned by frenzy," Ziostorm said in a follow-up tweet. "There was likely a quest involved to mold this sword into the other two versions."