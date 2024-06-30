Elden Ring Movie, TV Show Rumors Amplified by George R. R. Martin

Elden Ring writer George R. R. Martin has added credence to recent rumors that have indicated a movie or TV adaptation of the game is in the works. Following the huge success of Elden Ring, rumors have grown when it comes to new avenues that the action-adventure title could explore. Some of this speculation has come directly from Hidetaka Miyazaki, the director of Elden Ring, who has said that developer FromSoftware is open to exploring a movie or TV show with the right partner. Now, Martin has added more fuel to the fire with comments of his own.

In a post on his official blog, Martin indicated that things are happening behind the scenes when it comes to an adaptation of Elden Ring. Martin didn't state this directly, but he acknowledged that rumors on this topic have been swirling as of late. To that end, Martin pretended as if he has no knowledge on the subject, although in reality, he seems to be looped into something that is going on in relation to this endeavor.

"Oh, and about those rumors you may have heard about a feature film or television series based on Elden Ring… I have nothing to say," Martin said coyly. "Not a word, nope, not a thing, I know nothing, you never heard a peep from me, mum mum mum. What rumor?"

If Elden Ring is indeed set to be translated to the big screen or TV, then it would make quite a bit of sense for Martin to be involved. Martin already has a lot of experience working with adaptations given ties to HBO's Game of Thrones, which is based on his fantasy saga A Song of Ice and Fire. As a result, Martin likely has connections with various people who could help get the ball rolling on an Elden Ring adaptation.

In the near term, many Elden Ring fans are still preoccupied with Shadow of the Erdtree, which is the game's huge expansion that just released a little more than a week ago. To date, Shadow of the Erdtree has already sold over 5 million copies while Elden Ring as a whole has surpassed 25 million units.