Persona 6 Details May Have Leaked Early

According to a potential leak, we may have our first concrete details on Persona 6, its plot, and gameplay. Despite having no release date, the next installment of the Shin Megami Tensei spin-off has been highly anticipated by many. As Persona 5‘s success brought a whole new audience in, fans have been craving more information regarding the title, especially after its mysterious reveal in June.

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However, despite radio silence on the title, it appears that a possible leak has emerged from an unlikely source: an achievements board. There’s been very little information available to the public, as Atlus and Sega have kept the title close to their chests. While it does make the leak a bit questionable, it may be corroborated with Persona 4 Revival, which also got hit by the leak. There, the February-dated title has had all of its achievements listed with icons associated with them and descriptions.

Persona 6 Achievements Leak Potentially Reveals Plot Details, Gameplay

Courtesy of Atlus

It’s important to note that the leak is not confirmed yet, so take it with a grain of salt. In any case, it seems like the entire Persona 6 achievements list has been leaked on Exophase, alongside Persona 4 Revival. The listing, which shows them on Steam, has all of the possible achievements for the titles, as well as descriptions for them. This means that, while vague, we do have some idea of what Persona 6 looks like.

Before going further, it needs to be stressed that the information could be heavy spoilers, so if you don’t want to get spoiled, do not go further.

If the listing is true, it seems the protagonist of Persona 6 is involved in a group called Hex and will be arresting certain people causing trouble. The Hex moniker does hold up with the imagery seen in the teaser, which displays a more macabre and supernatural design. However, some achievements mention people getting arrested, so its possible Hex is a sort of police squad or detective agency.

In addition, there is mention of Underworlds and several places like Justiceopolis and Craveheart Tower, so it could be taking some notes from Persona 5 and its dungeons. Still, it does read as being more similar to Persona 4, which revolves around several mysteries in the small town of Inaba.

Regarding gameplay, the achievements do indicate that it will keep many of the elements the series is known for like romance, going to school, and raising social stats. Interestingly enough, the final achievement listed on Exophase, “How many friends can a guy have?” mentioned 80 connections, which is a huge number considering past titles have only had 23.

Considering Tokyo Game Show is just around the corner, it’s not out of the question to assume Persona 6 may appear there. However, if the leak is true, much of the surprise of the plot and gameplay will unfortunately be known to those wary of it. Still, we still have to see Persona 6 in action, so, much of the leak, if reliable, will make sense.