New Elden Ring Nightreign Update Brings Balance Adjusments & Bug Fixes

It’s been a few weeks since Elden Ring Nightreign arrived. Gamers are settling into the grind of tackling tough bosses in Limveld, and we’ve already seen previews of how much tougher they’re going to get. Since launch, Nightreign has had a few updates, but some lingering issues remain. Today’s update is aimed at squashing a few more bugs and bringing in a balance adjustment. The latest Elden Ring Nightreign update is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This latest patch for Elden Ring Nightreign brings in a solid list of bug fixes. But it also increases the chance of obtaining weapons that have the madness status ailment, one of a few balance adjustments since launch. As for bugs, many of them fix issues with dealing damage. There’s also a dedicated fix for Steam that should resolve those random game freezes. In all, this update is minor compared to a big content patch. But, the fixes should still improve the overall experience with Elden Ring Nightreign.

Elden Ring Nightreign Patch Notes for Version 1.01.3

Things got a little less buggy in limveld with this patch

For the full list of bug fixes and balance adjustments in today’s Elden Ring Nightreign update, check out the full patch notes as shared by Bandai Namco below:

General Balance Adjustments

Increased the chance of obtaining weapons with the madness status ailment.

Bug Fixes

Adjusted the Whirlwind skill effect visibility when the Relic Effect “[Guardian] Increased duration for Character Skill” is active.

Fixed a bug where the Demon Merchant would spawn near the Night’s Tide when the Demon Merchant curse event was encountered.

Fixed a bug where damage dealt to some enemies when destroying weak points created by Ironeye’s “Marking” skill was higher or lower than expected.

Fixed a bug where the Lightning Damage received from enemies would be nullified when affected by the Passive Effect “Power of the Great Ancient Dragon” of the “Bolt of Gransax” weapon.

Fixed a bug where the Ultimate Art gauge was filled more than expected when attacking some enemies.

Fixed a bug where the Relic Effect “Switching Weapons Adds an Affinity Attack” did not properly reflect the attribute when applied to Bows and Crossbows.

Fixed a bug where the amount of Runes needed to purchase Uncommon weapons from merchants incorrectly calculated.

Fixed a bug where players would lose a battle after being revived from near death against a Nightlord or other Night bosses.

Fixed a bug in some Multiplayer battles against a Nightlord where the camera would not display at the correct angle when not targeting an enemy.

Fixed a bug where lingering character phantoms did not appear in Limveld.

Added staff information in the game’s credit.

Steam-only Adjustments

Fixed a bug where the game might freeze momentarily or for an extended period in some environments.

After downloading the update, gamers may need to restart the game to fully apply the changes. You’ll need to update Elden Ring Nightreign before you’ll be able to play online, so be sure you’ve brought your game up to App Version 1.01.3.