The Elder Scrolls 6: More Official News Is Likely Years Away

If you've been hoping and waiting to hear more about The Elder Scrolls VI, the upcoming mainline installment for the franchise from Bethesda Game Studios, maybe you should take a seat because it would appear that official news and details for the title are years away at this point. Bethesda senior vice president Pete Hines, who should know, recently indicated that information like that will be out "years from now" rather than, say, this summer. If anything, it sounds like we will hear more about Starfield long before anything comes out about the new Elder Scrolls.

"It’s after Starfield, which you pretty much know nothing about," Hines stated over on Twitter when asked for any information regarding the new Elder Scrolls title. "So if you’re coming at me for details now and not years from now, I’m failing to properly manage your expectations."

It’s after Starfield, which you pretty much know nothing about. So if you’re coming at me for details now and not years from now, I’m failing to properly manage your expectations. — Pete Hines (@DCDeacon) May 10, 2020

Extremely little is actually known for sure about the upcoming Elder Scrolls. It was announced with a brief teaser video in 2018, and while it shows off... somewhere, there's really no telling where exactly that "somewhere" is in the world of Tamriel. Rumors persist that the game will feature High Rock and Hammerfell. We know "Skyrim Grandma" Shirley Curry will apparently feature in it. We also know that it's coming after Starfield, Bethesda's upcoming sci-fi space video game. And now we know that more news about it is likely years away at this point.

The Elder Scrolls VI does not yet have a set release date, but given that it's apparently so far out, one assumes it will release on at least PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC when it finally does. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game right here.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.