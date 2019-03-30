“Skyrim Grandma” Will Be Immortalized In ‘The Elder Scrolls VI’ As A Character

Back in November of last year, fans of The Elder Scrolls community petitioned to get Shirley Curry immortalized in The Elder Scrolls VI as an NPC. And apparently it got the attention of Bethesda, because last night it announced that the 82-year-old Skyrim grandmother will be in the game as a character, complete with her likeness through motion capture. The news came during Bethesda’s special PAX East panel yesterday, where at one point, it celebrated 25 years of Elder Scrolls.

It’s unclear if Curry will be a simple NPC or a full-fledged character — the former seems more likely — but it’s an awesome gesture by Bethesda, and one that made a lot of fans happy, including Curry herself, one of the series’ biggest fans.

Well, since they made the announcement today about me, as a character in the next TES game …I can show my favorite thing I brought away with me!!! 🥰 pic.twitter.com/lIoEJ3tz83 — Shirley Curry (@ShirleyScurry) March 29, 2019

According to a new video that accompanied the aforementioned celebration, Curry’s likeness has already been captured. In fact, Bethesda has also seemingly teased what Shirley will look like in the game, and in the process, teased some of the game’s tech and how good it will look.

As for the game itself, during the same panel, Bethesda also confirmed that in addition to Starfield, The Elder Scrolls VI will not make an appearance during its E3 showcase this June.

“Before everyone asks, please be patient,” said Bethesda’s Todd Howard speaking about the two games. “It’s going to be a long time. It’s not something we’re going to be talking about at E3, either of those games, this year. And so patience, please, but you know, given the anniversary, we did want to give everybody a taste…”

The Elder Scrolls VI is in in development for PC and next-gen systems. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word when the game will release, but Bethesda has noted it’s a long, long ways off.

