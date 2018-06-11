The Elder Scrolls VI Announcement Trailer Revealed

Bethesda revealed The Elder Scrolls VI at long last. The world’s first The Elder Scrolls VI teaser trailer was debuted at the end of Bethesda’s E3 showcase, and we though we weren’t given any information to gush over, we did get our first look at this gorgeous new setting. Watch above, and then we can all pick our jaws up together.

The epic, sweeping theme took us by surprise and put a lump in our collective throats. Bethesda fans have been begging for a new The Elder Scrolls game for years now, and though this is very likely years away, at least we can rest assured that the game is in development, and these guys know just how precious the franchise is to us.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Needless to say, fan reactions erupted not only from the showcase crowd, but from fans watching online all around the world:

ITS HAPPENING PRAISE TODD pic.twitter.com/fHqlYA3O5V — Scotty Harrington (@blue_scotty) June 11, 2018

2030 can’t come fast enough — Ben Carter (@benc777) June 11, 2018

annnnnnnnnd I never saw my husband again. — Mrs Diz (@mrsdiz_) June 11, 2018

Thank you Bethesda for giving us the best year in video game history also thank you for bankrupting my bank account, much love. — Bobby Levy (@Real_Bobby_Levy) June 11, 2018

We cannot wait, but we’re going to have to; and likely for a long time. Thankfully, Bethesda also revealed another Elder Scrolls game called Blades, which is coming this year to, well, pretty much everything. This is a full The Elder Scrolls experience that you’ll be able to play on your smartphone, your high-end VR device, and everything in between.

We’ve brought the beauty of an Elder Scrolls game to mobile. The Elder Scrolls: Blades provides a massive first-person RPG experience you can play on your phone during those “important meetings”. 😉 #BE3 pic.twitter.com/sZzShIw3DV — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) June 11, 2018

We know, it’s not the same, but at least it will give you guys something to tide you over until The Elder Scrolls VI launches in 2030 (joking). This is a game that will offer a traditional RPG questing experience, as well as a rogue-like mode, PvP battles, and more. This is a truly multi-platform effort, so expect to see this on your console of choice, soon, for free.

Stay tuned for all of the latest Elder Scrolls news!