Elon Musk Might Backtrack on Quitting Twitter After Losing Poll

Yesterday, Elon Musk gave Twitter users the opportunity to decide whether or not he should remain the company's CEO. A majority of voters stated that they'd prefer someone else in charge, but it seems Musk is already considering going back on his word. Following a suggestion from a user that only Twitter Blue subscribers be allowed to vote in polls, Musk agreed, saying that "Twitter will make that change." Musk's Tweet was met with mockery from several users, who compared it to a poll tax and scoffed at Musk's previously stated concerns over "freedom of speech."

Good point. Twitter will make that change. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 19, 2022

Musk's tenure as CEO of Twitter has seen a constant barrage of policy changes, with Musk often reversing course just a few hours after a stated policy. Yesterday's poll was seemingly a result of backlash against yet another new policy, which would have prevented users from sharing links to other social media platforms. Musk vowed to allow users to vote on these types of policy changes in the future following that backlash, but apparently he was just talking about Twitter Blue subscribers. Honestly, it's hard to keep up at this point.

Over the last few weeks, Musk has seemed desperate to change Twitter's culture without quite grasping how the platform works, or what users want to see. While he has claimed to be in favor of free speech, he'll make decisions that weigh things in favor of those willing to pay. Twitter Blue has been the most controversial decision of Musk's tenure, drawing widespread derision from Twitter's most prominent users, including celebrities like Stephen King. The author's refusal to pay for Twitter Blue resulted in Musk decreasing the monthly cost, but the actual figure was never what users took issue with in the first place. Twitter Blue's disastrous roll out also resulted in advertisers fleeing as they realized users could pay $8 to impersonate them. It remains to be seen how Musk will get things under control at Twitter, but clearly he has no plans to step away just yet.

