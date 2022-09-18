Elric Board Game by Zombicide Co-Designer Launches on Kickstarter

A new board game based on the world of Elric of Melniboné has launched on Kickstarter. Earlier this month, the French board game publisher Le Departement launched a Kickstarter for Elric: Rise of the Young Kingdoms, which is set in the world of Michael Moorcock's Elric novels. Players will take control of an individual Kingdom, all of whom are attempting to overthrow the capital city Imrryr. Players will lead their forces from tower to tower, overcoming traps and other city defenses as they work their way into the heart of the city. If the players can manage to overthrow the city, the player with the most loot is declared the winner. You can check out a full breakdown of the game in the video below:

Elric of Melniboné is one of the great fantasy characters, having appeared in dozens of stories and novels since the 1960s. Elric is an albino warrior and sorcerer who carries the cursed sword Stormbringer, a cursed sword who feeds on the souls of intelligent creatures. Elric was one of the first great fantasy antiheroes and has cast a long shadow on the genre.

Elric: Rise of the Young Kingdoms was designed by Jean-Baptiste Lullien, one of the key designers of Zombicide and Massive Darkness. Le Departement has traditionally published RPGs, including the French version of the Elric tabletop roleplaying game (published under the title Mournblade.)

As of press time, Elric: Rise of the Young Kingdoms has raised over $43,000, which is above its initial $30,000 goal. Backers will receive a copy of the core game for a $76 pledge, and a copy of the core game and expansion (which adds several additional characters from the franchise as Allies) for a $101 pledge. The Kickstarter will remain open through the end of the month. You can check out the full Kickstarter here.

