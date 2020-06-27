Epic Games Takes Action Against Fortnite Scammers

Epic Games is taking action against Fortnite players who’ve been using the Support-A-Creator system to scam supporters with false promises of V-Bucks and other perks. The Fortnite developer addressed the state of the content creation program earlier in the week in a post on the game’s site that said it’d become aware of members of the Support-A-Creator system “making content designed to scam and defraud players.” Offenders found guilty of this are starting to be removed from the Support-A-Creator program, and Epic Games said it’s working to make sure more situations like the ones being dealt with don’t happen in the future. While specifics weren’t mentioned in the Epic Games post regarding which Support-A-Creator abusers the actions were targeting, the developer did share some insights into the types of scams it hopes to prevent. Promises of free V-Bucks or V-Bucks with strings attached are common sightings online as people try to get more attention on their creations, though those prospective and unlikely benefits sometimes extend beyond the in-game currency as well. “Typically, these individuals create social media material that promises false special benefits to players in return for using a specific Support-A-Creator code,” Epic Games said. “Another common scam involves Creative islands that promise rewards to players like free V-Bucks gift cards. The players that use these codes never receive the special benefits they were promised by the Creator.” To clear things up, Epic Games said that Creators within the program can in no way promise to give people free skins nor can they guarantee V-Bucks for using someone’s Creator Code. Doing so is a violation of the Support-A-Creator rules and guidelines, and those who violate those policies can be removed from the system. Amid the ongoing efforts to prevent these things from happening and to ban those who are found to violate the rules, Epic Games said it’s making it so that Creator Code changes are “no longer available for the foreseeable future.” An updated version of the Support-A-Creator program to be rolled out in the future will also require that Creators involved with it have up-to-date and legit social media accounts. Expect to hear more from Epic Games in the future as it relates to the developer’s plans for curbing scams from the Support-A-Creator program.

