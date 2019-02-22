Epic Games Is Looking Into a ‘Fortnite’ Respawn Feature

Fortnite season 7 is coming to a close and to celebrate what’s on the horizon, the team over at Epic Games hosted a Reddit AMA to answer player questions about what’s next with Season 8. The studio gave a fairly decent outline teasing new changes, but one thing stuck out the most in no small part due to Apex Legends offering this feature: Respawning.

When asked if a respawning feature would ever make its way into Fortnite’s battle royale mode, Epic responded “We’ve been considering this mechanic for a while and have been exploring it. Want to make sure we give it the time it needs and fully understand its impact on the game as a whole. Look for further updates during Season 8.”

Though Apex Legends definitely doesn’t hold your hand, it does encourage team dynamics by allowing for a respawn mechanic. You see your teammate downed? Scoop up their banner and get them to a respawn point. It’s definitely better than Fortnite where if you die, you’re down for the count no matter what.

Both battle royale titles allow for a small period where a teammate can revive you, though with Fortnite if you remain “knocked out” for too long – you’re out for good. It makes the team reliance much more apparent in Apex, which in turn could facilitate a healthier online community in the long run. To see that make its way into Epic Games’ free-to-play game would be incredible, especially if done right.

What do you think about Epic Games possibly bringing in a respawn feature? Do you think that would improve squad play, or hurt it in the long run? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

As for the game itself, Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and select Android devices. As for the season 8 start date, the next step in the Fortnite narrative kicks off on February 28th.

