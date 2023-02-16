Epic Games Store Makes Critically-Acclaimed Strategy Game Free

The Epic Games Store's weekly free games are a great way for users to check out titles they might not have otherwise. Starting today, users can claim the critically-acclaimed game Warpips for free, which will be available through February 23rd. At that point, the game will revert to its normal price point and the next free game will be made available. If you've never taken advantage of these freebies, they must only be claimed by that date, and once the user has done so, it will be a permanent part of their EGS library! That means users can play it whenever they'd like.

A Tweet announcing this week's free game can be found embedded below. Readers interested in claiming Warpips can do so right here.

Compose the best army, research the right tech, and overwhelm your enemy in this week's free game...



🎉Warpips🎉 FREE this week on the Store! https://t.co/HtftoaoJlW pic.twitter.com/yy9w7aeKPB — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) February 16, 2023

Added to the Epic Games Store last year, Warpips is a strategy title developed by Skirmish Mode Games. For those that have less experience with the strategy genre, Warpips seems like a good starting point! Skirmish Mode Games states that rounds are on the shorter side, lasting just 10-20 minutes. Players will have control over a "diverse roster" of infantry and vehicle types, but the game's listing emphasizes that it does not include "pesky micromanagement." Battles are also randomly-generated, which could give the game a decent amount of replay value! The game normally retails for $16.99.

On February 23rd, players will be able to claim Duskers as the next free game. The game puts players in the role of a drone operator using old, outdated technology to investigate abandoned spacecraft. The game's visuals make it seem an unlikely horror game, but developer Misfits Attic cites the movie Alien as an inspiration. Duskers' unique style and genre probably won't be for everyone, but the free price point should encourage users to check it out if they haven't already! That's the beauty of these free weekly releases: players just might discover a new favorite as a result.

