Epic Games Store's New Free Game Has 100% Rating on Steam

Epic Games Store has two new free games, neither of which is particularly notable, however, Steam users apparently like both as both have positive ratings over on Steam. In fact, one game currently has a 100% approval rating. One of these two games is The Big Con, the other Town of Salem 2. Both are free between now and this time next Thursday, April 25. Once claimed, each free game is yours to keep, no strings attached. All you need is an EGS account, which is free, and you need to act within the aforementioned window of opportunity. That's it.

For those unfamiliar with these two games, The Big Con is the more notable one of the pair. Released in 2021 by developer Mighty Yell and publisher Skybound Games, The Big Con is an adventure game with a 100% approval rating when you sort its Steam user reviews by recent. Meanwhile, it has a 96% approval "Overwhelmingly Positive" rating when spread across all if its 512 user reviews.

The other game -- Town of Salem 2 -- hails from 2023 and is an odd inclusion because it is a free-to-play game. Developed and published by Blank Media Games, it has 5,865 user reviews with a 78% approval rating, which nets it a "Mostly Positive" rating.

Below, you can more about both free Epic Games Stores games, and check out trailers for the pair of free downloads as well:

The Big Con:

About: "Hustle and grift your way across America in the '90s as a teenage con artist on a crime-filled road trip adventure. Play as Ali, a curious and sarcastic high schooler who ditches band camp to go on a cross-country road trip. But this isn't a joyride! Ali is on an all-important mission to save her family video store from the nasty loan sharks trying to shut their shop down."

Town of Salem 2:

About: "Welcome to Town of Salem, a gripping online multiplayer game of murder, deceit, and survival set in the quaint yet treacherous town of Salem. Immerse yourself in this thrilling social deduction adventure, where your strategy, wit, and ability to read others are your greatest assets. Can you uncover the truth before it's too late, or will deception lead you astray?

