Epic Games Store Has Two Free Games This Week

Epic Games Store has not one, but two free games this week, though neither is very consequential. Each of the Epic Games Store free games are available as of right now and until May 15, aka until next Thursday. As always, once claimed, each game is free to keep forever, but they have to be claimed and added to your EGS library before this deadline. Because after this deadline, they will be replaced with a new freebie, which this coming week are two “mystery” games.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first of the two free Epic Games Store games this week is Touch Type Tale – Strategic Typing, which normally costs $20. From developer Pumpernickel Studio and publisher Mythwright, it released back on November 4, 2024. Right now, it has a 90% approval rating on Steam.

The other free Epic Games Store game this week is Deadtime Defenders, a 2020 release from Arcane Embers. Technically an Early Access game that costs $9.99, it has an 82% approval rating.

Touch Type Tale – Strategic Typing

Play video

“Your fingers… Yes, those. They are astonishingly nimble! I have never seen their like. Use them to type your way through a strategic challenge like no other,” reads an official description of the game. “Become the unlikely hero of Minsteria, whose vacant throne is vulnerable to the grasping hands of sly nobles and warmongering bandits.”

Deadtime Defenders

Play video

“Deadtime Defenders is an action-packed looter shooter with RPG elements,” reads an official description of the game. “A mysterious portal has unleashed chaos from alternate dimensions – and you’re humanity’s last line of defence. Go on missions looking for epic loot and eliminating enemies before heading back to HQ to rearm, debrief, and prepare for the next run!”

Between the two games, Epic Games Store users can save $30, however, this is assuming EGS users would pay full price for both games, or even one of the games. Neither are very popular and can be found on sale at various different times.

For more Epic Games Store coverage — including all of the latest Epic Games Store news, all of the latest Epic Game Store rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Epic Games Store deals — click here.