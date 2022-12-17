Epic Games Store Gives Away Free Halloween Game for Christmas

Epic Games Store is giving away a free Halloween-themed game for Christmas. The third game in its ongoing promotion of 15 free games in 15 days, the latest is only available to download for free until tomorrow because tomorrow it will be replaced with a new free game. That said, once you redeem the offer the game is yours to keep forever, with no strings attached. However, because this is a promotion through the Epic Games Store you're limited to a digital PC code. There's no offer here for console players.

As for the game itself, it's Costume Quest 2 from Double Fine Productions before it was acquired by Xbox. A Halloween-themed RPG that was released in 2014, and a sequel to 2010's Costume Quest, Costume Quest 2 received mixed reviews when it was released but because there aren't many Halloween-themed games and because it's Double Fine, it received considerable attention when you consider the game's scope, budget, and the attention you'd expect it to get with scores like that.

Sometimes games don't land with critics but they land with consumers. This isn't the greatest example of this, but it is an example of this as it boasts a "Very Positive" Steam User Review rating, with 87 percent of user reviews reviewing the game positively.

"Trick, treat and pick a fight with villainous dental soldiers in Costume Quest 2, the sweet sequel to Double Fine's hit original, Costume Quest, that turned fans of all ages into candy-obsessed crusaders," reads an official blurb about the game. "This inspired RPG adventure includes a range of new features and gameplay improvements to double the amount of mischievous fun. Explore spooky time-traversing landscapes, don adorable new costumes that transform into powerful Hallo-warriors, and collect even Creepier Treat Cards to wield in combat against a legion of hygiene-obsessed baddies. Only heroic siblings Wren and Reynold can save Halloween forever!"

