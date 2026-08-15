PS5 Exclusive Comes to Xbox Series X and Is an Instant Hit

A PS5 console exclusive has come to Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and it’s already an instant hit. The game in question is a 2025 game that released late last year, and when it did, it was only on PC and PS5. Then, in January of this year, it came to both the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch 2. And now, at last, it is on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Meanwhile, just like the PS4, the Xbox One has been skipped. Despite the lack of an Xbox One release, the game instantly shot to the top of the Xbox Store charts in the United States upon release on July 29, and more impressively, has sat near the top ever since. It’s only beneath two huge EA games: College Football 27 and Madden NFL 27, both of which will be some of the best-selling games of the year in the United States.

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More specifically, Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X users have turned up to check out one of 2025’s best games — and the winner of ComicBook’s Game of the Year — Dispatch. And they’ve been enjoying it, as evidenced by its near-perfect score on the Xbox Store of 4.9 out of 5 stars after nearly 1,000 user reviews. This isn’t surprising, though. Not only has Dispatch sold very well in its first year, but it has reviewed well. To this end, it has an 89 on Metacritic, a 4.9 on the PlayStation Store, and a 97/100 on Steam.

More Are Finding Out How Great Dispatch Is

What no doubt helps Dispatch sell copies and review well with users is the fact that it only costs $30. This is a great price for the quality of the game, but it’s a solid price for a game that takes about 8 to 10 hours to beat and offers up to 20 hours for completionists.

Sitting in the #3 spot, Dispatch is well above other big July releases that came out around the same time, including Halo: Campaign Evolved, which is all the way down in the #15 spot, and UFC 6 in the #10 spot. What Dispatch has going for it compared to these two games is great user reviews, which no doubt gives it great word of mouth, aka tail sales. And you need this to stay near the top of the sale charts for weeks on end as it has so far.

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As for the game itself, for those just learning about it, it is an episodic adventure game with some strategy management gameplay where players make decisions that impact the game’s story and ending. It is notably the debut effort from California-based studio AdHoc Studio, a team comprised of various leads from Telltale Games that primarily worked on The Wolf Among Us and Tales from the Borderlands.

In it, you play as Robert Robertson, formerly superhero Mecha Man, before his famous mech-suit was destroyed by his nemesis. Now, Robertson, trying to find meaning in his new life, is working at a superhero dispatch center as a dispatcher. And he’s been put in charge of an experimental new team with the aim of rehabilitating a group of ex-supervillains. Not only must you manage this roster of former villains, but navigate office relationships, and plot your revenge on your nemesis.