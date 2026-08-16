Ubisoft Open-World Game From 2017 Soars Back to the Top of the Charts in 2026

A Ubisoft open-world game from 2017 has soared back toward the top of the charts in 2026, nine years later, seemingly thanks to the synergy of going on a deep discount right as a new game in the series was released, and right as a major update to the nine-year-old Ubisoft game was released.

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One of the most popular Ubisoft games of the previous generation, and it was a bit of a surprise at the time, was Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands. The open-world third-person tactical shooter did not review overly well, as evidenced by its 69 to 76 Metacritic range. It impressed the average consumer, though, as evidenced by the fact that it sold over 10 million copies to date. Meanwhile, this month it got a new next-gen update for PS5 and Xbox Series X, complete with a surprise content update called Last Rites, which added a ton of upgrades and features to the game, in addition to new story content. On top of this, Ubisoft rejuvenated interest in the Ghost Recon series as a whole by confirming that a new game in it is in the works, and seemingly releasing soon. And if this wasn’t enough, it’s been on sale on all platforms. Some of these sales have ended, but to highlight how cheap it has been, it’s currently $2.49 on Steam, thanks to a massive 95% discount. This is its lowest price ever. All of this considered, it’s not too surprising to see it surge up the charts, but to see how high it currently is sitting is certainly noteworthy.

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Resurgence Successful

Most impressively, it’s the #4 top-selling game on the United States Xbox Store right now, per Statswell. On the US version of the PlayStation Store, it is currently #36, but peaked at #25. Meanwhile, on Steam, right now it is #30, but it peaked at #8.

What’s impressive is not that Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands spiked nine years later, considering everything above. It is impressive, but not that uncommon. What’s more impressive is that it’s holding position pretty well, so it is sustaining attention and holding its audience, a sign of quality. And for what it is worth, it’s an inviting game. Played by itself, it’s nothing incredible, but Ghost Recon Wildlands offers a great co-op experience, and when it only costs a few dollars, it is easy to get more than one person to play with. Not only does it hold up well, but it is a standalone experience, and it is essentially the go-to experience in the series as fans wait for a new game, because there is only one newer game in the series than it, but it’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, which was received very poorly and flopped for it.