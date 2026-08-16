Kingdom Hearts 4 Just Dropped a New Extended Cut Trailer Packed With Gameplay Footage

During the opening night of D23, Kingdom Hearts fans got a surprise treat when Heartless and Sora popped up in what initially looked like a trailer for Coco. That trailer gave players a first look at the world of Coco as it will appear in Kingdom Hearts 4. However, during the Kingdom Hearts panel on August 15th, Tetsuya Nomura confirmed that what we saw yesterday wasn’t the full trailer. Then, we got a look at an extensive 4-minute trailer for Kingdom Hearts 4. And it’s got a ton of new gameplay footage for fans to dissect.

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The extended cut of the Kingdom Hearts 4 trailer included the original footage from yesterday, plus a whole lot more. We get a look at several more gameplay segments, including stepping into the shoes of King Mickey himself. The trailer finally shows us a look at grown-up Riku, as well. In all, it was an absolute treat for those who tuned in live. Thankfully, the extended trailer is also available to rewatch even if you missed the full panel. Trust me, it’s definitely worth a watch even if you’ve already had the original version on repeat.

Kingdom Hearts D23 Panel Trailer Confirms King Mickey Gameplay & New Paper World

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The initial trailer was just around 90 seconds long, showing some of the new Coco gameplay along with a bit more of the overarching story. But the deep dive we got to see during the panel treated us to even more juicy details, including some additional gameplay in worlds outside of the Coco section. One of the big highlights from the trailer was a first look at a new paper world, where Mickey will create origami copies of himself to navigate the space. And yes, that does include turning into a paper airplane, as confirmed during the panel. While the panel itself won’t be available as a replay, you can see the new, extended Kingdom Hearts 4 trailer for yourself below:

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Along with a decent chunk of King Mickey gameplay, the trailer gave us a look at Donald and Goofy in action. That includes their Coco world designs, as well as a bit of combat. We also got what I believe was our first look at an older Riku. In all, it was an absolute treat to see Sora, Donald, Goofy, Mickey, and Riku all together again. From the looks of it, the story will be as complicated as always, with plenty of familiar and brand-new faces to keep track of along the way.

While tonight’s panel didn’t get any more specific, they did reaffirm that Kingdom Hearts 4 is definitely launching in 2027. In fact, several of the developers confirmed that the game will not be delayed. So, it sounds like Square Enix is pretty confident about that launch window, which just so happens to get the game on the market ahead of the disc-free pivot from PlayStation. Kingdom Hearts 4 will be available for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2 at launch.