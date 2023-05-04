Epic Games Store Gives Away First Free Games for May

Epic Games released the first free games for May 2023 now that the last couple of free games for April have come and gone. For this next week, Epic Games is giving away not just two games as it sometimes does but three different titles that'll be available from now until next week. Those games are Against All Odds, Horizon Chase Turbo, and Kao the Kangaroo, and you've got from now until May 11th to claim them via your Epic Games Store account. After these games have been free for the week, a free bundle of The Sims 4 content will be given away.

Technically, Kao the Kangaroo and Horizon Chase Turbo are the only games that have been made free in the Epic Games Store tradition of making a paid game free for a week. Against All Odds is free, too, but that game just launched in the Epic Games Store and is free anyway, though it's been included in Epic Games' roundup for this week. It was previously called Slaughter League, if that rings a bell.

That said, you can find out more about each of these games below and can claim them now if you've got an Epic Games Store account:

Horizon Chase Turbo

"Horizon Chase Turbo is a racing game inspired by the great hits of the 80's and 90's: Out Run, Top Gear (SNES), Rush, among others. It recreates classic arcade gameplay and offers you unbound speed limits of fun."

Kao the Kangaroo

"Kao the Kangaroo is a beautiful 3D platformer jam-packed with fun, exploration, adventure, and mystery! Join Kao, the feisty furball, as he embarks on an unforgettable quest to uncover the secrets surrounding the disappearance of his father. He'll traverse rich environments, filled with hazards, puzzles, and foes. Each turn uncovers another clue as well as revealing a secret world bubbling under the surface."

Against All Odds

"Water's cut. Rent's due. Jobs are scarce. Time to get rich! Enter the Slaughter League and win against all the odds in a dizzying array of lethal multiplayer races. In this competitive, multiplayer platformer party game there can only be one winner, so kiss friendships goodbye!"