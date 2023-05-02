Highly Rated Star Wars Game Now Available for Free

A highly rated and classic Star Wars game from 1998 is currently available to download for free, for some. 1998 was a fantastic year for gaming. Games like The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Metal Gear Solid, Tekken 3, Sonic Adventure, Resident Evil 2, Grim Fandago, Half-Life, StarCraft, Banjo-Kazooie, Baldur's Gate, Street Fighter Alpha 3, NFL Blitz, and Crash Bandicoot: Warped all released. Because so many heavy hitters released in 1998, quite a few quality games from that year get overlooked, such as Star Wars: Rogue Squadron.

If you've never heard of this game, it may be because you weren't alive or playing games when it came out originally and it's gotten no remaster or remake treatment since. Star Wars: Rogue Squadron is an arcade-style flight action game that debuted on PC back on December 3, 1998, before coming to N64 five days later on December 8. And these are the only platforms the game ever came to. Developed by Factor 5 and LucasArts, the game garnered Metacritic scores as high as 85.

"It is a time of great rejoicing in the galaxy. Luke Skywalker, with the help of Wedge Antilles, has blown up the Death Star. But there is little time to celebrate. The mighty Empire is gathering strength for a determined, all-out assault on the Rebel forces," reads an official blurb about the game. "To save the Rebel Alliance from this Imperial onslaught, Luke Skywalker and Wedge Antilles have assembled the Rogue Squadron, a group of twelve of the most skilled battle-tested starfighter pilots. You will fly into battle as Luke Skywalker, to engage in intense, fast-paced planetary air-to-ground and air-to-air missions ‒ dogfights, search and destroy, reconnaissance, bombing runs, rescue assignments, and more."

The catch is the game has been made free to Amazon Prime subscribers via Prime Gaming. So, not only do you need to be an Amazon Prime member to nab a free download of the game, but you need a PC to play the game as the codes are all PC codes. That said, any PC can run the rudimentary 1998 game, so this shouldn't be a problem. The second catch is this offer is a limited time offer. Once claimed, the game is yours to keep, but you need to activate the deal before the end of the month, because come June 1, it will expire.