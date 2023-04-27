Epic Games Store Releases Final Free Games for April 2023

The Epic Games Store has today released the final round of free games that will be available to close out April and kick off May 2023. For the most part, this past month on the Epic Store has been a solid one for free titles on the PC storefront as games like Dying Light: Enhanced Edition, Mordhau, and Second Extinction have all been handed out for nothing. Now, Epic is ending the month with a pair of new additions that most users likely aren't too familiar with.

Available beginning today, April 27, and lasting until next Thursday on May 4, the Epic Games Store has now made both Breathedge and Poker Club completely free. Totaling $45 of savings, Breathedge and Poker Club are quite different from one another. First released back in 2021, Breathedge is a survival game from developer Redruins Softworks that takes players to the reaches of outer space where they have to stay alive alongside their trusty chicken. Poker Club, on the other hand, is essentially exactly what you would expect from its name and is an online poker game that puts an emphasis on quality thanks to its 4K visuals and ray-traced textures.

You can learn more about both Breathedge and Poker Club by checking out trailers and descriptions below, if you're interested.

Breathedge

"Survive in outer space! Together with your immortal chicken, discover the truth behind your sudden spaceship crash. Craft tools, pilot vehicles, and even control space stations to survive and explore the wreckage.

Breathedge is an ironic outer space survival adventure game. Take on the role of a simple guy called the Man who is just carrying his grandpa's ashes to a galactic funeral and suddenly finds himself in the middle of a universal conspiracy."

Poker Club

"Live the life of a poker pro in the most immersive poker simulation ever seen, with Ultra HD 4K visuals and breath-taking ray tracing. Join a community of online players on their way to the top and track your progress in more than 10 Texas Hold'em tournament modes. Whether you're a seasoned poker pro or brand new to the table, perfect your play style for the chance to win big."