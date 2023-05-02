PlayStation Plus Free Games for May 2023 Available Now

May 2023's lineup of new games for PlayStation Plus across PS5 and PS4 are now available to download. This past week, Sony announced May's slate of titles that would soon be available to PS Plus Essential members. Perhaps more than previous months, though, this lineup of games proved to be a bit divisive among subscribers. For those that have been excited to play this group of titles, you can do so right now.

Starting today on May 2nd and lasting until June 6th, PS Plus members can now add Grid Legends, Chivalry 2, and Descenders to their digital game library. This time around, both Grid Legends and Chivalry 2 happen to be available natively for both PS5 and PS4, while Descenders is only being offered up as a PS4 title. Perhaps the most unique thing about this new group of PS Plus games is that they all also feature multiplayer elements. So if you'd like to download and play any of these games with your friends, you'll be able to do so.

To learn more about all of May's new games on PS Plus, you can find more information below.

Grid Legends

"Welcome to GRID Legends: a high-stakes driving experience that combines thrilling and unpredictable motorsport, incredible race variety and an immersive narrative that puts you at the heart of the action. Take the spotlight in an engrossing racing story, brought to life by a world-class cast including Ncuti Gatwa in a ground-breaking extended reality production. Face fierce personalities, paddock politics, on-track drama and the infamous Ravenwest Motorsport, as a fly-on-the-wall documentary captures every moment."

Chivalry 2

"Return to the ultimate medieval battlefield in this multiplayer first-person slasher inspired by epic medieval movie battles. Players are thrust into the action of every iconic moment of the era – experience large-scale conflicts in sprawling medieval environments ranging from Tournament grounds to full-scale castle sieges. Pick your playstyle with 4 classes and 12 subclasses, each with their own unique weapons and abilities and much more then charge headfirst into stunning 64-player cinematic battles."

Descenders

"Descenders is a fast-paced extreme downhill biking game that's easy to pick up, but difficult to master, featuring an in-depth physics system that lets you control every subtle movement of your rider. Take on different jumps, slopes and hillbombs every time you play with procedurally generated levels. Earn special mutators each time you play, and work out which abilities work best for your riding style and earn new bikes and threads as you build your online Rep system."