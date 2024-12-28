Epic Games Store’s New Free Game Is One of 2024’s Highest-Rated Games

Epic Games Store’s new mystery free game for December 28 has been revealed, and is now available to download for free for 24 hours. Come December 29, at 11 AM EST, it will be replaced with a new free game on Epic Games Store, though what this game is, remains to be seen. The December 29 free game is yet another “mystery” game.

The free Epic Games Store game for December 28 is a notable one though. In fact, it is one of 2024’s highest-rated games on Metacritic thanks to a Metacritic score of 88. This score puts it in the top 20 of highest-rated releases of 2024. It is a bit off the highest scores of 2024, achieved by the likes of Astro Bot, Elden Ring: Shadows of the Erdtree, Metaphor: ReFantazio, and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, but it is only a few points off these Game of the Year-level games.

The free game in question came out back on October 2 via developer Playside, who also published the game. And according to Steam user reviews, its 88 on Metacritic is not overselling the game. In fact, it may be underselling the game as on Steam it has a 94 percent approval rating among Steam users.

For those that have not connected the dots yet, the new free Epic Games Store game is Kill Knight, which normally costs $14.99 on both Steam and the Epic Games Store. For this, buyers get a game that can be beaten in five hours, however, many can and will dump closer to 20-30 hours into the game to experience everything the game has to offer. Normally this content costs $14.99, but for 24 hours it is free.

“Once a loyal knight, betrayed, and banished to the Abyss. A desecrated corpse inside reanimated armor. You rise to an eternal death. Branded KILL KNIGHT, you have one purpose – kill the last angel,” reads an official elevator pitch of the game for those unfamiliar with it.

As always with the Epic Games Store, once claimed, this free game is free to keep forever. This is a free download of a full game, not a free trial or a free demo. Further, there are no subscriptions required, just an Epic Games Store account, which costs nothing.

