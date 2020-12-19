Epic Games Store Reveals New Free Game Available Today Only

✖

The Epic Games Store is currently in the midst of its major Holiday Sale with countless titles on the storefront seeing some pretty drastic markdowns. In addition to the discounts though, Epic is also giving away one new game every single day for the rest of the year. As for today, the latest free offering on EGS has now been unveiled.

Pushed live earlier today on the Epic Games Store, the marketplace’s new free title that is available is that of The Long Dark. Developed by Hinterland Studio, The Long Dark is a survival game that first released back in 2017. The title sees you taking on the harshness of the outdoors and still receives regular updates to this day.

As mentioned, however, if you’re looking to add The Long Dark to your own PC library, you have to act fast. The game is only available for free for one 24-hour period. If you don’t make your way to the storefront before tomorrow morning at 11:00 AM EDT, then this promotion will time out and you’ll have to then pay the usual retail fare to pick up the game.

The Long Dark is just the third title that the Epic Games Store is giving away as part of this ongoing holiday promotion. The annualized giveaway kicked off a mere two days ago as Cities: Skylines and Oddworld: New ‘n Tasty were doled out for free in sequential days. It remains to be seen what will be coming to the program next, but it won’t be long before we find out.

If you want to continue following along with this promotion through the remainder of 2020, you can find our coverage related to all things Epic Game Store right here.

So what do you think of this offering? Are you going to add The Long Dark to your own PC library? And what are you hoping to see offered up for free in the coming days and weeks? Let me know down in the comments or shoot me a message over on Twitter at @MooreMan12 to chat more.