Epic Games Store Reveals Upcoming Free Games

Epic Games Store has revealed its next batch of free games, which actually includes a relatively recent AAA game, which isn’t very common. More specifically, the storefront has revealed that the next set of free games it will be dishing out will be Just Cause 4 and Wheels of Aurelia. According to Epic Games, this pair of games will be made free on April 16, and be free until April 23. After this, they will return to normal price and be replaced with new free games. In other words, you won’t be able to cash in these freebies until next Thursday.

As always, there’s no strings attached to either of these free games. As long you’re an Epic Games Store user — which costs you nothing but a download of the storefront — you can nab both for free. Best yet, they are yours to keep. These aren’t free trials, but free downloads. So, once you download them, they are yours to keep forever.

Below, you can read more about Just Cause 4 and Wheels of Aurelia, as well as check out trailers for each. Further, you can also find more information and media about the current pair of free games.

JUST CAUSE 4

Pitch: “Rogue agent Rico Rodriguez journeys to Solis, a huge South American world home of conflict, oppression and extreme weather conditions. Strap into your wingsuit, equip your fully customizable grappling hook, and get ready to bring the thunder!

Release Year: 2018

WHEELS OF AURELIA

Pitch: “A narrative road trip game set in the roaring Italian 70s, it tells the story of Lella, a restless woman driving on the roads of the western coast of Italy, the famous ‘Via Aurelia.’”

Release Year: 2016

CURRENT FREE GAMES: CLOSE TO THE SUN and SHERLOCK HOLMES: CRIMES AND PUNISHMENTS

Pitch: “Deep in international waters, Tesla’s Helios stands still. An unbound utopia for scientific research, Rose Archer steps aboard in search of her sister, quickly to discover not all is as it seems. A single word covers the entrance… QUARANTINE!”

Release Year: 2019

Pitch: “Become the most celebrated detective of all time: Sherlock Holmes! Use your impressive talents as a detective to solve six thrilling and varied cases: murders, missing persons, spectacular thefts and numerous investigations that sometimes lead you into the realms of the fantastic.”

Release Year: 2014