Epic Games Store Makes Two New Games Free for a Limited Time

Epic Games -- via the Epic Games Store -- has made two new games free. As of today, and until next Thursday, all Epic Games Store users can download both Enter the Gungeon and God's Trigger for free. That's it. There are no strings attached, other than the caveat that the games have to be downloaded before August 27, 11:00 a.m. EST. Once downloaded, the games are yours to keep forever. And unlike some other similar services -- like PlayStation Plus and Xbox Live Gold -- there's no barrier to entry. All you need is an Epic Games Store account, which costs nothing. That's it. And as long as you maintain this account, you can play the downloaded games whenever you'd like.

As for the games, God's Trigger, which is normally $15, debuted last year via developer One More Level and publisher Techland, the latter best known for Dying Light. Upon release, the game was received pretty warmly, garnering a 75 on Metacritic.

Meanwhile, Enter the Gungeon is one of the most popular "indie" games of the generation that hit back in 2016 via developer Dodge Roll and publisher Devolver Digital. Upon release, it landed, on PC, at a very solid 84 on Metacritic.

