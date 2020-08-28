Epic Games Store Gives Away 2 More Free Games

✖

Epic Games Store users can now pick up two more games for free with Hitman and Shadowrun Collection available at no cost for the next couple of days. Both of those games are this week’s free offerings from the Epic Games Store and can be downloaded so long as you have the client installed and an account set up to collect them. They’re free from now until September 3rd at which point they’ll be replaced by at least one other game, possibly more.

Both Hitman and the Shadowrun Collection have more in them than you’d initially expect. Hitman operated on a seasonal system, and this version of the game comes with everything included in Season One which is comprised of a bunch of missions and settings for players to hunt their targets in.

Shadowrun Collection similarly has multiple parts to it as the name suggests. It includes the base game called Shadowrun Collection, the Shadowrun Dragonfall – Director Cut release of the game’s campaign, and Shadowrun Hong Kong – Extended Edition, a game that includes over six hours of extra content.

Hitman 3 is coming out in January and will be a timed exclusive on the Epic Games Store, an announcement made recently that’s no doubt connected to the timing of this giveaway. Until the game releases, you can get the original Hitman for free now and can read up on both free games through their descriptions below.

Hitman

“Featuring all of the Season One locations and episodes from the Prologue, Paris, Sapienza, Marrakesh, Bangkok, Colorado, and Hokkaido,” a preview of Hitman reads. “As Agent 47, you will perform contract hits on powerful, high-profile targets in an intense spy-thriller story across a world of assassination. As you complete missions and contracts new weapons, items and equipment become available for use across all locations. Learn the tools of the trade as you earn your way to Silent Assassin status.”

Shadowrun Collection

“The unique cyberpunk-meets-fantasy world of Shadowrun has gained a huge cult following since its creation nearly 25 years ago,” a preview of the base game, Shadowrun Returns, reads. “Creator Jordan Weisman returns to the world of Shadowrun, modernizing this classic game setting as a single player, turn-based tactical RPG. In the urban sprawl of the Seattle metroplex, the search for a mysterious killer sets you on a trail that leads from the darkest slums to the city’s most powerful megacorps. You will need to tread carefully, enlist the aid of other runners, and master powerful forces of technology and magic in order to emerge from the shadows of Seattle unscathed.”

