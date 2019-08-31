Epic Games Store Removes Delivery Timeframes from Features Roadmap

The Epic Games Store currently has a long list of features either recently shipped, in the works, or planned for a future release. Those features are tracked on a Trello board similarly to how Epic Games keeps Fortnite players up to speed on issues and fixes planned for their biggest game. The board for the Epic Games Store previously gave an idea of when some of these features would be released by providing general timeframes, but it’ll no longer do that now that the estimated times of delivery have been removed from the trackers.

Epic Games announced its decision to strike the timeframe trackers from the Trello board’s cards in a post shared on Friday. Within that update, the company said the current version of the Trello roadmap “is not fulfilling the goal” it was supposed to when it was first introduced. It was supposed to give users insight into the development of features that they’d be most interested in, and though Epic Games said it’s been partially successful, the store runners have “missed the mark” when it comes to timeframes.

“The goal with the Trello roadmap is to provide visibility into the development cycle for the store’s more player-centric feature set,” Epic Games said. “While it’s accomplished that to some degree, we’ve missed the mark accurately displaying the timelines for feature delivery. We regularly delay feature releases due to shifting priorities and the need for further iteration. We’re always focusing on improving, and we believe the Trello can be improved as well.”

We’re updating our Trello board to better reflect upcoming changes and features headed to the store. Read more here: https://t.co/iisofVonPB — Epic Games store (@EpicGames) August 30, 2019

Because of this, the delivery timeframes are being removed from the Trello board entirely. If you head to the updated Trello board now, you’ll find that there are three main columns of cards to take note of: “Recently Shipped,” “Up Next,” and “Future Development.” Those columns track the development of features exactly as you’d think they would with “Up Next” showing what features users can expect sooner than others. A list view for players’ libraries and a time tracker for the amount of time spent with a game, for example, are in the “Up Next” column. In the “Future Developments” section, you’ll find features like wishlists, gifting, and a shopping cart.

Epic Games recently announced two free games would be available to Epic Games Store users for a limited time, so expect more free titles like those as features are marked off the store’s Trello board.