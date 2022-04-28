Epic Games Store Reveals First Free Games of May 2022

✖

The first free titles on the Epic Games Store that will be available to kick off May 2022 have gone live. As we've come to expect each Thursday, Epic Games has now made two new games free to download from now until this time next week. And while some great games have been coming to EGS in recent months for no cost, this week's offerings are likely lesser known by many.

Starting today and lasting until May 5th, the Epic Games Store is giving out both Just Die Already and Paradigm for free. Just Die Already is a sandbox-style game from the creators of Goat Simulator that happened to release in 2021. Conversely, Paradigm is an old-school adventure game with a wacky sci-fi flair. Both titles are incredibly different from one another, which makes this week's lineup pretty unique overall.

If you would like to learn more about both Just Die Already and Paradigm, you can find trailers and descriptions for each title attached below.

Just Die Already

"Just Die Already is an old people mayhem sandbox game created by the designers of Goat Simulator. You are an old retired person in a near future where people aren't having any children. There isn't anyone to pay for pensions due to those ungrateful millennials who prefer playing video games instead of doing actual work. With no one to cover your living costs, you – just like all other old people in this world – have no other choice but to survive on your own."

Paradigm

"Paradigm is a surreal adventure game set in the strange and post apocalyptic Eastern European country of Krusz. Play as the handsome mutant, Paradigm, whose past comes back to haunt him in the form of a genetically engineered sloth that vomits candy. Paradigm's unfortunate life begins at DUPA genetics, a company who sells prodigy children to the rich and powerful who don't want to leave their inheritance to their poor excuse for biological children. Something went wrong during Paradigm's growing process and he was left horribly mutated. To save their reputation, DUPA dumped the hideous infant in a nearby post Neo-Soviet abandoned town, forcing him to fend for himself.

Paradigm didn't let this get him down and found solace in music. He dreams of becoming the best electronic music artist the world has ever seen! Unfortunately his past is set to catch up with him and he must reluctantly step up as the world's saviour. When really he just wants to finish his latest EP. On his journey, Paradigm meets an array of strange characters. Some include: a psychopathic superhero, an evil sloth, a secretary knight , and a glam metal cult leader pug."