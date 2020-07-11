Epic Games Store's Next Free Game Is a 2012 Classic

✖

Epic Games Store has revealed its next free game, which will be made available to all Epic Games Store users on July 16, and be available for all users until July 23. More specifically, Epic Games has revealed the storefront's next free game is a 2012 gem from Runic Games dubbed Torchlight II, which typically runs at $20.

At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of any additional free games. Typically, Epic Games Store gives away two or three free games every week, but sometimes it only dishes out a single title. It also sometimes reveals additional titles closer to release, so it's possible this is another example of that. However, for now, Torchlight II is the only game Epic Games Store users should look forward to.

As always, once Torchlight II is made free, it will be free for everyone with an Epic Games Store account. There's no barrier to entry. And once downloaded, it's yours to keep forever, as long as you maintain the account which you downloaded it with.

As for the game itself, it debuted back in 2012 via the now-defunct Runic Games. The action role-playing dungeon crawler is a sequel to 2009's Torchlight, and is widely considered one of the better games of 2012, evident by its impressive 88 on Metacritic.

"The award-winning action RPG is back, bigger and better than ever," reads an official pitch of the game. "Torchlight II is filled to the brim with randomized levels, enemies, and loot. Capturing all the flavor and excitement of the original, Torchlight II expands the world and adds features players wanted most, including online and LAN multiplayer. Once again, the fate of the world is in your hands."

While Torchlight II won't be available for free until Thursday, the storefront is currently offering not one, not two, but three games for free. You can check out these freebies by clicking right here.

