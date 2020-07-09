Epic Games Store Makes 3 New Games Free for Limited Time

Epic Games Store has new free games it's giving away. Every week, Epic Games, via Epic Games Store, gives users free games. For this week, it has a trio of titles. None of the freebies are particularly noteworthy by themselves, but when you bundle them together, it's a compelling package of titles. And like every week, these titles will be available to download, for free, for an entire week. In other words, until July 16. Once July 16 hits, they will be replaced with Torchlight II and possibly some other games.

As always, once you download any or all of the games, they are yours to keep forever. The only requirement is you have an Epic Games Store account, which costs nothing. And as long as you maintain this account, you can play these games as much as you like, when you like, because they are permanently in your library.

Below, you can check out all three games. Included is not only a trailer of each game, but information about what each title is about and how long they are free for.