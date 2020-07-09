Epic Games Store Makes 3 New Games Free for Limited Time
Epic Games Store has new free games it's giving away. Every week, Epic Games, via Epic Games Store, gives users free games. For this week, it has a trio of titles. None of the freebies are particularly noteworthy by themselves, but when you bundle them together, it's a compelling package of titles. And like every week, these titles will be available to download, for free, for an entire week. In other words, until July 16. Once July 16 hits, they will be replaced with Torchlight II and possibly some other games.
As always, once you download any or all of the games, they are yours to keep forever. The only requirement is you have an Epic Games Store account, which costs nothing. And as long as you maintain this account, you can play these games as much as you like, when you like, because they are permanently in your library.
Below, you can check out all three games. Included is not only a trailer of each game, but information about what each title is about and how long they are free for.
Killing Floor 2
Pitch: "In Killing Floor 2, players descend into continental Europe after it has been overrun by horrific, murderous clones called Zeds that were created by rogue elements of the Horzine Corporation. 6-player Co-Op & 12-player VS Zed-slaughtering mayhem."
Free From July 9 to July 16prevnext
The Escapists 2
Pitch: "Craft, Steal, Brawl and Escape! It’s time to bust out of the toughest prisons in the world as you return to the life of an inmate in The Escapists 2, now with multiplayer! Have you got what it takes to escape?"
Free From July 9 to July 16prevnext
Lifeless Planet: Premier Edition
Pitch: "While seeking life on a distant planet, an astronaut discovers an abandoned Russian town. He suspects his mission is a hoax until a mysterious young woman saves him from a strange and deadly phenomenon... Lifeless Planet is a third-person action-adventure that features an old-school sci-fi story and spectacular environments in the spirit of classic action-adventures."0comments
Free From July 9 to July 16
